It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of H. Eileen Lindey, of Royal Rose, Welland in her 87th year. Eileen passed away peacefully after family said their goodbyes on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Welland County General Hospital. She was predeceased by her husband Terry (2000) and son Terry (2015). She leaves behind daughters Tami McGowan, Tracey Cruise, Tara Gabel (Rick) and son David Lindey (Heather) and daughter-in-law Heather Lindey. She was a very proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren Trevor, Stacey, Christopher, Todd, Erika, Josh, Ben, Jason, Kacie, Parker and Turner and five great-grandchildren, Olivia, Allison, Nathan, Charlie and Elliott. Eileen leaves behind brother-in-law Ken Lindey, sister-in-law Joan Lindey, and many nieces and nephews. Eileen was a lifelong resident of Welland and had worked in various jobs including Wabasso Cotton Mill, Atlas Steels and the Unemployment Office. It was her final job that she was most proud, a stay-at-home mom/wife. She enjoyed spending time in her kitchen and was an amazing cook and baker. She was a quiet, sweet, stoic soul and cherished her family. Christmastime was her favorite time of year and she would start hopping/planning/preparing many months in advance. The Shopping Channel was her favorite pastime! She looked forward to her visits while a resident at Royal Rose and we appreciate and thank those of you who spent time with her. This was a very difficult stage in mom's life, but the care she received at Royal Rose was second to none and will never be forgotten. She has earned her wings and husband and very devoted son will no doubt be welcoming her with open arms. Thank you to the Dr. D. Heywood, Dr. G. Mazzetti and nurse Ruth for keeping mom comfortable in her last moments. We will miss you mom! As an expression of sympathy, donations to Royal Rose Place or Welland Humane Society would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 16, 2020