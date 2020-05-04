Haike VISSER
1934-09-11 - 2020-05-01
A beautiful heart stopped beating and now is safe in the arms of Jesus and reunited with her loving husband John (2016). Surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home, Haike passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020 at the age of 85. Loving mother of Johanna (Darrin) Laidman, Ingrid Visser and Heidi Visser (Sander). Special Oma of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Kay Nywening and her brother Albert Scholtens. A heartfelt thankyou to Sander, and the personal care team, especially Iran Sajjadi (RN), who enabled our mother to stay at home during her final days. A private family burial will take place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Faith Fellowship Church, where she attended, would be appreciated. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 4, 2020.
