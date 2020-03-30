|
|
It is with deep sadness we say goodbye to our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ruth passed away in her sleep at Henley House in St. Catharines on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Predeceased by her husband Charles Hugh (2009). We will miss you mom, your children Gordon (Lori), Darcy (Vaughn), Donna (Steve), and Debra. Ruth will be sadly missed by her 9 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Also missed by her dog Wyatt. Special thanks to the Henley House staff for their compassionate care for the last year and 9 months. Cremation has taken place. A graveside urn burial service will take place at a later date. If desired, donations to a would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. When I come to the end of my journey And I travel my last weary mile Just forget, if you can that I ever frowned And remember only the smile Forget the unkind words I have spoken Remember some good I have done Forget that I ever had heartache And remember I've had loads of fun Forget that I've stumbled and blundered And sometimes I fell by the way Remember I have fought some hard battles And won, ere the close of the day Then forget to grieve for my going I would not have you sad for a day But in summer just gather some flowers And remember where I stay And walk in the shade of the evening When the sun paints the sky in the west Ponder for a moment about me And remember only the best Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020