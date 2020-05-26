On May 20, 2020 passed peacefully in his 80th year with family by his side. He was an amazing father to Cheryl (Jim) and Paul (Stacy), and a loving grandfather to Sarah, Matthew, Madison and Nathan. He will be greatly missed by his sister-in-law Bonnie Hollender and her family. Hank was happy to connect in recent years with his cousin Mario and family in Germany, and with his niece Kim. Predeceased by his parents Anne and Eric, and his brothers, Ralph and Dieter. Hank and Marilyn enjoyed many trips with friends. Hank also enjoyed building the house in Maine where there were wonderful visits with family and many friends. His hobbies-watercolour painting, stained glass art, and model railroading kept him busy, and were appreciated by all. We also kept him busy as "Mr. Fixit" when something broke down! Arrangements have been entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTURY SERVICES INC. We thank the wonderful St. Catharines Hospital nurses who cared for Hank. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences my be left at www.passfieldmortuary .ca



