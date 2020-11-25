It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Hans Funk on November 23, 2020 in his 96th year at Pleasant Manor Creekview Apartments in Virgil, Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario. Dear husband for 73 years to Eleonore Funk. Dad to Trudy and Gord Lockyer, Laura and Alan Brechin, Hans Peter and Ginette Funk. Opa to Rachel and Steven Vandermeer, James and Tanya Lockyer, Brandon Funk and Paige Coyne, Steven Funk. Opa to great grandchildren Claire, Avery and Joshua Vandermeer, and Jacob and Sydney Lockyer. Hans was a proud retired machinist of Girotti Machine Ltd. in St. Catharines and a lover of kayaking for hours on Leonard Lake in the Muskoka's even in his 90s. The family was blessed with many people who cared for Hans and supported not only him but his family during a difficult time. Namely, The Paramedics, The Niagara Health System St. Catharines, LHIN, Pleasant Manor Supportive Housing and Chaplain, The Palliative Care Team and Paramed nurses and night nurse. A big Thank You to our heroes. The family will receive friends at the Niagara United Mennonite Church, 1775 Stone Road, Niagara on the Lake on Saturday, November 28 from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery, 1483 Lakeshore Road, Niagara on the Lake. Instead of flowers please consider donations to the Mennonite Central Committee Canada, Radiant Care Pleasant Manor or Niagara United Mennonite Church. Online condolences at www.tallmanfuneralhomes.ca