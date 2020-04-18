|
January 22, 1925 started the long and eventful life of Hans Rudolf Miethig. The war interrupted his teacher college graduation and sent him on another path. A second career was started by attending the engineering school in Kassel, Germany. After graduation he secured a position of draftsman at HG Acres in Niagara Falls and then moved his family to Canada. When Niagara College opened in 1968, he applied for and got a position as instructor in the Construction Engineering department, returning to the teaching profession he had intended from his youth. He was recognized for his steadfast and diligent efforts on behalf of his students by many outside institutions. Hans was nominated for the Order of Ontario in 1990. The Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technology presented him with the George Burwash Langford Award for excellence in 1990. He was the first Canadian to receive the Outstanding Educator Award from the American Society for Engineering Education, St. Lawrence section in 1989. In 2019, he was honoured with the Niagara Engineering Award of Merit. All this was possible because he had the support of his loving wife Heidi (Adelheid). Hans died peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Hans and in lieu of flowers, donations to the Hans Miethig Founders Award at Niagara College c/o Wendy Dueck. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 18, 2020