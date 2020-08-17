It is with deep sorrow that the family of Hariklia (Helen) Ladas announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the Eventide Home in her 96th year, in the arms of her adoring daughter Christina. Beloved wife of the late Anastasios (Ernest) Ladas for 65 years. Cherished Mother of George (Lori), Gus, Christina (Yiannis) and Bessie Ladas. Grandmother of 9 and 7 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents George and Christina Tcinas and her sister Katina Nastopoulos. Born on September 17, 1924, in Vouno Tegea, Tripolis, Greece, Hariklia immigrated to Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1950 to join her Father. Harklia then sponsored her soon to be husband in 1951 to immigrate to Canada and they married in 1954. In the early '60s, the family moved to Niagara Falls where they built a life based upon hard work, focused on raising their family and always strived to do the best for their family and future together. Our Mom worked outside the home as well as being a master gardener, excellent cook, a multi talented woman who could sew, crochet, knit and build anything she set her mind to. Our Mom has a sharp mind and has proven that with determination, a focused work ethic and strong family values, she could succeed and accomplish whatever she set her mind to. She was an inspiration and wonderful role model on how to lead our lives. Our kind, loving, generous Mother with a golden heart will never be forgotten. We love you and thank you for your warm embrace, loving kindness and everything you have done for us. You will be eternally missed and forever live in our hearts. Until we meet again. Under current conditions, laws have been set in place that regulate the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home or church at a given time. All visitors must wear a face mask and practice physical distancing. Visit thebao.ca
