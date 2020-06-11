Harold passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with heart and kidney disease on the evening of Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with his loving wife Marion "June" of 65 years by his side. Loving father of Nancy Bruzzese (Rory) and Gwen Stickney (Derrick). Cherished grandfather of Kyle (Jimi), Conor (Shelby), Matthew, Noah, Deanna and great-grandfather of Evan. Dear brother of Carl (Janet). Predeceased by his parents Fred and Martha and his sister Jean Orviss (Charles). Dad was a very supportive father, a fun loving grandfather and above all a devoted and loyal husband. We will miss his quick wit, strength, humility and compassion. As a boy, Harold began his 75 year farming career after the death of his father. He and June ran the Apple Bin on Hwy 20 for over 40 years until his retirement at the age 88. Dad had a love of music which he shared with his family and community as a vocal soloist and his participation in the Singing Saints Barbershop Chorus and most recently the Silver Sounds Choir at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home. The family would like to extend their heart felt thanks to the staff at Lookout Ridge for their outstanding care and compassion. The family will gather at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME for a service to honour the life of Harold. Interment will follow at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. Online condolences and stories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 11, 2020.