Gwen and the entire Damude family, Marlene and I want to extend our most sincere condolences to you and your family in the passing of your father. We have so many fond memories of your dad who brought such enthusiastic joy for his love of music to the Singing Saints chorus... that God given joy that he so graciously instilled into his family. We pray that our loving God surrounds each of you with His comfort and peace during the days ahead... and that you, your mother, sister and each of your family members find comfort in the precious memories that you now can hold onto and keep in your hearts forever.

David and Marlene Chubb

Friend