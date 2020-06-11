Harold Charles DAMUDE
Harold passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with heart and kidney disease on the evening of Tuesday, June 9, 2020 with his loving wife Marion "June" of 65 years by his side. Loving father of Nancy Bruzzese (Rory) and Gwen Stickney (Derrick). Cherished grandfather of Kyle (Jimi), Conor (Shelby), Matthew, Noah, Deanna and great-grandfather of Evan. Dear brother of Carl (Janet). Predeceased by his parents Fred and Martha and his sister Jean Orviss (Charles). Dad was a very supportive father, a fun loving grandfather and above all a devoted and loyal husband. We will miss his quick wit, strength, humility and compassion. As a boy, Harold began his 75 year farming career after the death of his father. He and June ran the Apple Bin on Hwy 20 for over 40 years until his retirement at the age 88. Dad had a love of music which he shared with his family and community as a vocal soloist and his participation in the Singing Saints Barbershop Chorus and most recently the Silver Sounds Choir at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home. The family would like to extend their heart felt thanks to the staff at Lookout Ridge for their outstanding care and compassion. The family will gather at the PEDLAR FUNERAL HOME for a service to honour the life of Harold. Interment will follow at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to Hospice Niagara. Online condolences and stories may be shared at www.pedlarfuneralhome.ca


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
To the family of Harold (and particularly, my friend Gwen) please accept my sincere condolences. God be with you for strength at this difficult time.
Leslie Bell
Friend
June 11, 2020
Gwen and the entire Damude family, Marlene and I want to extend our most sincere condolences to you and your family in the passing of your father. We have so many fond memories of your dad who brought such enthusiastic joy for his love of music to the Singing Saints chorus... that God given joy that he so graciously instilled into his family. We pray that our loving God surrounds each of you with His comfort and peace during the days ahead... and that you, your mother, sister and each of your family members find comfort in the precious memories that you now can hold onto and keep in your hearts forever.
David and Marlene Chubb
Friend
