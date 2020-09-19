1/1
Harold Edgar (John) ENLOW
1944-07-31 - 2020-09-14
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
suddenly at home. Survived by his wife Sandra (Samm) Enlow (nee Wildfong), sons Jason (Marie-Joseé), Kenneth (Pam), Kevin Dunklee, and Brendan Dunklee (Annika); seven grandchildren, William, Jeremy, Émile-Antoine, Luca, Gael, Oskar and Amelie; his sister Maureen Brennan (Lee), brother-in-law Derrik Wildfong (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Kevin's Roman Catholic Church or to the Welland SPCA would be most gratefully appreciated. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cudney Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved