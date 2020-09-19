suddenly at home. Survived by his wife Sandra (Samm) Enlow (nee Wildfong), sons Jason (Marie-Joseé), Kenneth (Pam), Kevin Dunklee, and Brendan Dunklee (Annika); seven grandchildren, William, Jeremy, Émile-Antoine, Luca, Gael, Oskar and Amelie; his sister Maureen Brennan (Lee), brother-in-law Derrik Wildfong (Kathy) and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul at St. Kevin's Roman Catholic Church or to the Welland SPCA would be most gratefully appreciated. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
