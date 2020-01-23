|
Passed away January 20, 2020 at his home at Gilmore Lodge in his 90th year. Predeceased by his wife Geraldine. Beloved father of Debbie of Ridgeway and David (Kim) of Welland. Cherished Papa to Griffin (Samantha) and Danial (Amanda). Dear brother of Merv (Sheila), Reta Beaulieu, and sister-in-law Joy. Predeceased by his parents Russell and Minnie, sister Carol, brothers Arthur and Ted, sister-in-law Charlotte and brother-in-law Rene. Also predeceased by brother-in-law Bert and sister-in-law Dorothy. Beloved uncle to many nieces and nephews. Beloved friend of Harold and Lorraine Hampel. Harold was so very proud of his grandsons who meant the world to him. Harold was born and raised in Sherkston and raised his family in Dain City. He was a payroll clerk with Hard Rock Paving for many years before retiring to Ridgeway. We would like to thank everyone at Garrison Place Retirement Home where Harold lived before moving to Gilmore Lodge. A heartfelt thank you to the wonderful staff at Gilmore Lodge for always treating Harold so very special. The Fretz family will receive family and friends at Williams Funeral home for visitation on Thursday from 2 -4 and 7 -9 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Williams Funeral Home, Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Gilmore Lodge would be appreciated.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 23, 2020