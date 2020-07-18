Passed away after a long illness at Albright Manor in Beamsville on July 13, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by his wife, Maureen (nee Kennedy) in 2017. Harry is survived by his children, Linda (Geoff), Lisa (Brian) and Paul (Krista) and his grandchildren Evette and Emily. He will be dearly missed by many other family members and friends. Harry graduated from Western University and later McGill to become a physician and valued member of the St. Joseph's Anesthesia depart-ment in Hamilton, Ontario for over 35 years. Harry also spent a summer in the early years of his career delivering supplies to Inuit communities in Baffin Island. Harry's passions were his family, his church, becoming a fourth degree Knight of Columbus; racket sport being a long time member of the Thistle Club and Hamilton Tennis Club; travelling, with favourite haunts being Delray/Palm Beach, Florida, London England, P.E.I., and the Holy Land; and music, from Bach to Steely Dan. One of his favourite songs, by Dan Folgelberg, echos in our heads as we send him off, free to fly from this mortal coil: "The leader of the band is tired and his eyes are growing old, His blood runs through our instrument and his song is in our souls, Our lives have been a fair attempt to imitate the man, We are the living legacies of the leader of the band." A special thanks to the doctor, nursing and PSW staff At Albright Manor for the loving care and gentle dignified treatment for this past year of his life. A memorial mass will be held at St. Margaret Mary Parish, on Tuesday, July 28, at 11:00am. DUE TO COVID REGULATIONS, MASKS ARE MANDATORY. As expressions of sympathy, donations can be made to Albright Manor, the Ontario SPCA, or Diabetes Canada. www.dermodys.com
"Learn to regard the souls around you as parts of some grand instrument. It is for each of us to know the keys and stops, that we may draw forth the harmonies that lie sleeping in the silent octaves."