|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving brother, father and grandfather, Dan (Danny) Davison on Monday, April 20 at the age of 62. He leaves behind his loving sisters, Dianne (Paul) Haist and Linda (Thomas) Gonschior, and his children Joshua, Danielle and Cory. He was the proud grandfather of Austin and Riley. He will also be lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews; Shannon, Amber, Bethany, David, and Christopher, as well as many cousins, aunts and uncles. Predeceased by his parents, Harry and Shirley Davison. Dan's lifelong passion was music, and his family and friends will recall the numerous bands he was involved with from the age of 12, and the wonderful times spent dancing and singing along at performance venues. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Dan's life will take place at a later date when friends and family can be together to share memories. Arrangements are entrusted to Pleasantview Funeral Home (905-892-1699). If so desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Mental Health Association of Niagara. Share photos, condolences and memories online at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 23, 2020