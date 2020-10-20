1/3
Harry George GROVER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Harry George Grover on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Welland County General Hospital at the age of 89 years. Harry has joined his beautiful wife Barbara and his son Christopher Mark Grover already awaiting him in Heaven! Harry is survived by his son Timothy Grover, his daughter Leanne Grover (Jeremiah Boucher), his daughters Loretta (Ron), Elizabeth and his baby sister Rosemary. Harry will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Audrey, Michael, Candace, Caitlyn, Devon and Parker, and his beloved great-grandbabies who everyone knows are the reasons he stayed with us for so long. Harry worked at INCO for 42 years. He loved fishing, woodworking, gardening and spending time with the little ones. The Grover family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Cremation to follow. To RSVP a visitation time, please click on the RSVP Visitation tab on Harry's condolence page or call the funeral home at 905-834-4833 for assistance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A private family service will be held at a later date with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com DAD What would I give To clasp his hand, His happy face to see, To hear his voice And see his smile. That meant so much to me. The rolling stream Of life rolls on. But still the vacant chair Recalls the love, the voice, the smile Of the one who once sat there. Nothing can ever take away The love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger everyday, Remembrance keeps him near.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davidson Funeral Homes
135 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-4833
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davidson Funeral Homes Port Colborne Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved