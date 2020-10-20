It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Harry George Grover on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the Welland County General Hospital at the age of 89 years. Harry has joined his beautiful wife Barbara and his son Christopher Mark Grover already awaiting him in Heaven! Harry is survived by his son Timothy Grover, his daughter Leanne Grover (Jeremiah Boucher), his daughters Loretta (Ron), Elizabeth and his baby sister Rosemary. Harry will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Audrey, Michael, Candace, Caitlyn, Devon and Parker, and his beloved great-grandbabies who everyone knows are the reasons he stayed with us for so long. Harry worked at INCO for 42 years. He loved fishing, woodworking, gardening and spending time with the little ones. The Grover family will receive visitors at the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Cremation to follow. To RSVP a visitation time, please click on the RSVP Visitation tab on Harry's condolence page or call the funeral home at 905-834-4833 for assistance between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. A private family service will be held at a later date with interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House. Online guest register and condolences are available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
DAD What would I give To clasp his hand, His happy face to see, To hear his voice And see his smile. That meant so much to me. The rolling stream Of life rolls on. But still the vacant chair Recalls the love, the voice, the smile Of the one who once sat there. Nothing can ever take away The love a heart holds dear. Fond memories linger everyday, Remembrance keeps him near.