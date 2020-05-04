Born on September 3, 1930 in Tonsberg, Norway, finished his journey with us on Thursday, April 30, 2020 peacefully at his home with his family by his side. He came to Canada in 1956 with his Icelandic bride, Sigridur (Sigga) Gissurardottir, (July 2, 1930 - May 8, 2007). He worked for Quebec North Shore Paper Company in Baie Comeau, Quebec, as a professional mechanical engineer. Harry and Sigga moved to St. Catharines, Ontario in 1980 where he continued his profession at Ontario Paper Company in Thorold. Harry was a passionate cross country skier and angler while in Quebec. After moving to St. Catharines, he loved to take long walks along the 12 Mile Creek and through Burgoyne Woods. Always active up to his final days, he developed a love for ballroom dancing and thoroughly enjoyed waltzing and socializing at the Dunlop Senior Centre. A wonderful, supportive father to Gunnar (Lynda), Maria Cogswell and Norman, a loving Papa to Jennifer, Tamia, Stephanie, Clinton, Nathan and Johnny and great grandfather to Flynn, Levi, Roderick and Julian. A private family service will take place. Doctors Without Borders and The War Amps were two of the charities he supported.



