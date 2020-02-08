|
|
We have missed you every day for two years Pops. We miss being able to call you when we need a guy to fix our cars, when the light needs changing or we need to borrow a tool. We miss hearing the exaggerated deals you got on a new watch, a boat you couldn't resist, a new puppy or a piece of art that was a deal of a lifetime. We miss borrowing money from you when you were broke and looking out the driveway to see what new car you are driving. We miss hearing you come in the door on Sunday mornings unannounced. Your grandkids miss how great of a Papa and Grandpa you were to them. We will never forget how you would drop anything, at any time of day to help us or anyone who needed you. We think of you, we talk about you and we miss you. Our memories are endless. Forever in our hearts. LeeAnn, Chris, Jack, Olivia, Zak and Nik.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 8, 2020