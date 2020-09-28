Following a life well lived, Butch, passed away peacefully, at Chippawa Creek (Bella Care Residence) on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 88 years of age. He is survived by his beloved wife Lynda (nee Jones) for 57 years. Father of Tracy; survived by his six grandchildren; Jesse, T.J., Gracie, Mandi, Tessa, Violette and the late Chelsea all of Airdrie, AB. Butch is predeceased by his parents, Harry Sr. and Josephine (nee Willick), brother, James (Patricia), sister, Denise (Kelly) Murray, niece, Kathy Robins and his cherished granddaughter, Chelsea. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, Jerry (Wendy) Jones. Butch was a Constable with the Niagara Parks Police for eight years, but his passion was cars. He operated Somerville Car Sales in Chippawa from 1971-1980 at which time he also started the The Jacket Cellar also in Chippawa and operated until his retirement in 1997. A special thank you to the staff at Bella Care Residence for the loving care given to Butch over the last one and a half years. In honouring Harry's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca