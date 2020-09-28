1/1
Harry "Butch" SOMERVILLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Following a life well lived, Butch, passed away peacefully, at Chippawa Creek (Bella Care Residence) on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 88 years of age. He is survived by his beloved wife Lynda (nee Jones) for 57 years. Father of Tracy; survived by his six grandchildren; Jesse, T.J., Gracie, Mandi, Tessa, Violette and the late Chelsea all of Airdrie, AB. Butch is predeceased by his parents, Harry Sr. and Josephine (nee Willick), brother, James (Patricia), sister, Denise (Kelly) Murray, niece, Kathy Robins and his cherished granddaughter, Chelsea. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, Jerry (Wendy) Jones. Butch was a Constable with the Niagara Parks Police for eight years, but his passion was cars. He operated Somerville Car Sales in Chippawa from 1971-1980 at which time he also started the The Jacket Cellar also in Chippawa and operated until his retirement in 1997. A special thank you to the staff at Bella Care Residence for the loving care given to Butch over the last one and a half years. In honouring Harry's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.
1-52 Scott Street West
St. Catharines, ON L2R 1C9
289-362-1144
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Considerate Cremation & Burial Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved