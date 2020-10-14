It is with profound sadness that we said goodbye to an outstanding man, Hartley Wayne Dingman on Saturday September 26, 2020. Cherish husband and best friend of Mary Jane Dingman (nee Matheson) for 37 years. Dearly loved father of Abby-Lee (Ryan) Winter, Candice (Josh) Lefrancois and Aaron Dingman. Dear papa to his beloved grandchildren Ryan, William, Robert and Damian Winter, Gabriel, Gavin and Garrett Lefrancois and Hunter, Jaxon and Hendrix Dingman. Hartley was a devoted family man and loved spending time with them creating memories to last a lifetime and then some. Hartley was well known in the hockey community for coaching and mentoring but most notably for being a dad to many whose lives were changed for the better because of him. In honouring Hartley's wishes cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to McMaster's Children's Hospital or The Jump Start Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca