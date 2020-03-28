Home

Harvey Elmer EMMERTON

Harvey Elmer EMMERTON Obituary
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father Harvey Emmerton on March 24, 2020 one week short of his eighty-fifth birthday. Beloved husband of Ruth for sixty-one years. Loving father of Susan (Tony Venditti) and Paul (Leah Bradshaw). Proud grandpa to Tyler (Shauna Makowichuks), Tiffany (Curtis Spiece), Joe, Phoebe and Delilah. Great Grampa to Aubrey, Quinten and Harvey Jr. Harv was a successful banker and realtor for many decades. He was an executive on the board of the St. Catharines Minor Hockey Association and served on the Cumis Board of the Duca Credit Union, for which he was a general manager. He had a passion for cars, hockey, golf and maintaining the family cottage on Lake Huron. All who knew him remember him for his kind and gentle character. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 905-937-4444. Cremation has already taken place and the family will be having a private service. Interment will take place at the family plot in Kincardine later in the summer. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to Dr. Ali and his staff at the St. Catharines NHS site for their care and compassion during Harvey's last days. Please visit our on-line web memorial at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 28, 2020
