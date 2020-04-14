Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick J. Darte Funeral Chapel
39 Court Street
St. Catharines, ON L2R 4R8
905-685-6584
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey GOUGH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey GOUGH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey GOUGH Obituary
Passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side in St. David's on Saturday, April 11, 2020. In his 79th year, Harvey George Gough, beloved husband of Edith Gough (nee Duff), loving father of Bill, loved Papa of Lyle, Jocelyn (Geoff), Hailey and Hanna. Dear brother of Albert and Sadie. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Specially remembered by Garnet, Donna and Nancy Duff. Predeceased by two sisters Louise and Pearl and three brothers Harry, Howie and Raymond. Due to the current health concerns, a private family service was held. Interment in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fonthill. Memorial donations to would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -