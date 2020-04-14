|
|
Passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side in St. David's on Saturday, April 11, 2020. In his 79th year, Harvey George Gough, beloved husband of Edith Gough (nee Duff), loving father of Bill, loved Papa of Lyle, Jocelyn (Geoff), Hailey and Hanna. Dear brother of Albert and Sadie. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Specially remembered by Garnet, Donna and Nancy Duff. Predeceased by two sisters Louise and Pearl and three brothers Harry, Howie and Raymond. Due to the current health concerns, a private family service was held. Interment in Pleasantview Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Fonthill. Memorial donations to would be appreciated by the family.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020