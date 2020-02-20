|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Welland Hospital at the age of 92 years. Mr. Steele worked for 42 years at Atlas Specialty Steel before his retirement. He was a long-time member of The Parish Community of St. Kevin and an honorary member of The Knights of Columbus St. Francis of Assisi, Council 2146. He is reunited with his wife Doreen Steele (nee Procter), (1984). Harvey is survived by his loving children Garvin Steele (Fran), Brenda Hale (George), Brian Steele (Janis), Patty Cervoni (Robert), Derek Steele, Karen Fordham (Wayne), Kelli Poulin (Rick). Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of 35 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Harrison (Gene), brothers Frank Steele (Shirley) and Bill Steele (Bernice) and his many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his daughter Sharon Steele and a great-grandson Caleb. The Steele family will receive friends at J.J. Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Vigil prayers will be offered at 2 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Parish Community of St. Kevin on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 am. Rite of Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mr. Steele may be made to Niagara Health Foundation - Welland Site or St. Vincent De Paul. On line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 20, 2020