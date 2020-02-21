|
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Welland Hospital at the age of 92. Harvey will be sadly missed by his wife of 24 years Delphine Steele, his step-grandchildren Janet Slipak (Paul), Bob Spence (Cathy), and Rod Spence (Cathy), all extended family and children of this marriage, especially missed by his loving granddaughter Katie who called him "Papa". Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life at J.J. Patterson and Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland, on Friday from 2-4 and and 6-8 p.m. with Vigil Prayers will be offered at 2 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Parish Community of St. Kevin on Saturday, February 22nd at 10 a.m.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 21, 2020