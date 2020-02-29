|
The family of the late Harvey Agustus Steele wish to express our appreciation and gratitude to our relatives, friends and neighbours who gave us their kindness and support during our time of sorrow. You have helped us through a very difficult time in so many ways and we are grateful. A special thanks to Father Arockia Sunil for his kind and thoughtful words at the hospital and our extended gratitude to Father Jim Mulligan for his touching vigil as well as the Mass at St. Kevin Church. A thank you to the staff at the Welland County General Hospital's Emergency Department for their ongoing care. A heartfelt thank you to Chris Chappelle and staff at JJ Patterson and Sons Funeral Residence for their support and reassurance during and after the funeral. To the pallbearers who were his grandsons; Nathan Hale, Trevor Gennings, Phil Poulin, Erik Fordham, Pat Poulin and Ben Fordham, your courage and strength during this difficult task will always be remembered. We were so proud of you, from above, our dad, Harvey (Papa), watched and smiled. He saw that we were sad but he also knew that we still belong to him; then, now and evermore. Sincerely, his loving children; Garvin, Brenda, Brian, Patty, Derek, Karen, Kelli and families.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 29, 2020