With sad hearts and joyful memories we announce the passing of Hattie on June 4, 2020 in her 93rd year. Hattie truly enjoyed a wonderful life filled with treasured family times and many dear friends. Gramma was so loved by her grandchildren, and in return cherished each moment with them. Valerie Atkinson, Karen Atkinson and Jesse Herman, Kelsey and Marc Cousineau and Rachel Atkinson and Dave Vallance; Vaughan Swart and Alli Ruttger, and Brianne and Jon Martin were the centre of Hattie's world. Her great-grandchildren were a special gift, and Hattie's smile in their presence reflected the pleasure they provided her through their exuberance and joy of life. Charlie, Hannah and James Herman; and Daria and Nola Martin were blessed by their short time with "super" Gramma. Hattie was predeceased by her loving husband Lloyd, and will be remembered for her humour, smile and good-natured frankness as Mom to John and Els Swart and Marny and David Atkinson. Hattie was an active and giving member of Trinity United Church in Thorold, where she and Lloyd enjoyed the fellowship of many life-long friends. Summers were dedicated to their cottage on beautiful Christian Island, a family gathering place and source of another beloved circle of friends. Her family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the staff of Woodlands for the kind care provided to Hattie. A private funeral service will be held Wednesday June 10, 1:00 p.m. at Bocchinfuso Funeral Home. Due to physical attendance restrictions, please refrain from joining us in person, but please join the service via YouTube - details and a link are available at www.bocchinfusofh.com Donations in Hattie's memory may be made to the organization of your choice.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 8, 2020.