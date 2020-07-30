1/1
Hayden Lee Turner
July 6, 2005 - July 26, 2020 Suddenly passed away peacefully. He left his loved ones, mother Tina Turner, father Johnny Meagher, siblings Josh, Sheala, Emma, Patrick and Tanisha Turner, Jakob and Jonathan Meagher, Uncle Todd Turner, Uncle Shaun Johnson, Aunt Marylou Turner, cousins Ahmed, Layla, Omar and Bilai Mansour, Uncle and Aunt Eileen and Nelson Gillihan, Grandma Marylou Sager, Grandpa Wayne Brace, Grandma and Grandpa Sally and John Meagher. A big thanks to Judy and Dee Jekinsjan for their support helping with funeral expenses. Funeral Services will take place at Hetherington and Deans Funeral Chapel, 5176 Victoria Avenue, Niagara Falls, on July 31, 2020, 2-4 p.m. family and 3-4 p.m. friends. A Celebration of Life will be held (for more info ask grandparents Marylou and Wayne). Donations to the Portage-Drug Addiction Rehabilitation Program for Ontario Youth. "Hayden, Mommy and Daddy love you very much, our hearts are broken. Until we meet again and see you smile to help us mend. Rest in Peace our beautiful son"

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
