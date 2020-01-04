|
Passed away with her loving family by her side on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Ina Grafton at the age of 84. The love of her life was the late Fraser. Cherished mother of Wade (Jacqueline), Guy (Wanda) and Sherry (Tim) Hough. Loving grandma of Richard (Nicci), Chad (Becky), Todd (Victoria), Croy (Kyli), Trevor (Kelly), Kyle (Tanya), Rion (Christine) and Titan (Lauren). Great-grandma of Victoria, Mitchell, Canon, Hadley, Declan, Ronan, Daxton, Alessiya, Bryson, Olivia, Hudson and Jackson. Sister of Helen Bond. Hazel will be sadly missed by her good friend Charmaine. She is predeceased by her brother Lebert Croft and her sister Emma Delarm. Hazel was a former member of Carlton United Church, now of Elm Street United. She was a member of the Niagara Mariners Club. She loved swimming at the Kiwanis Swimming Pool. Hazel was an avid cook, who also enjoyed gardening. Her passion was Nursing and taking care of others. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Monday, January 6th from 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place at Elm Street United Church, 11 Elm Street, St. Catharines on Tuesday, January 7th at 1 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Sick Kid's Hospital or Ina Grafton Gage Village Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com