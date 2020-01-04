|
Peacefully, at Hospice Niagara, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 63 years of age. Beloved daughter of Betty (nee Winstanley) and the late Arnold (February 24, 2014). Devoted Mom of Jennifer (Pat), Ricky (Stephanie) and Sarah. Proud Nana of Lucas, Owen, Mya, Hailee, Levi and Hailey. Loving sister of Sheila (Dennis) L'Ecuyer, Janet (Wade) MacDonald, Wendy (Jim) English, Bruce and David (Annette). Heather will be missed by many aunts, uncles their families and her friends: Pam, Debbie and Tammy. Thank you to the wonderful team at Hospice Niagara for their compassionate care and support during this difficult time. In honouring Heather's wishes cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held from 11 am - 2 pm with a service beginning at 11 am at Club Capri, 36 Cleveland Street, Thorold on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Interment will take place immediately following at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Niagara would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca