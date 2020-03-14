|
Passed away peacefully in the comfort of our home with family by her side on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 63 years of age. After a long courageous battle, she was handed her wings to fly high past the clouds, leaving behind her loving family and friends. Mother of Brad (Anne) McIntosh, Ryan (Mandy) McIntosh and Jody (Robert) McKnight. Beloved Nannie of Hayden, Hayle-Lee, Bradley, Brooklyn, Paisley, Kohen and McKinley. Sister of Debby (Jim), Robert (Karen), Laura and late Shane. Truly missed by her incredibly special friend Murray. Heather loved nothing more in life then to spend time with her family and friends; her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Marlene (nee Schuchard). A special thank you to Dr .V.A Bayley for your loving care and support. Thank you to the incredible visiting nurses Cheryl and Rowana from Paramed and thank you to Dr Radhika Yelamenchili for not giving up on Heather's treatment. In honouring Heather's wishes a visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a celebration of life at 12:00 p.m. at Calvary Church, 89 Scott Street, St. Catharines on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Memorial donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca "Your wings were ready but our Hearts were not" We love you x10 May you Rest In Peace.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 14, 2020