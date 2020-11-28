Suddenly in her sleep at home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Heather Stark was a woman who was larger than life, she had a huge heart and was loved by many. Always a free spirit, she had a kind and generous soul with everyone who crossed paths with her. She was a dedicated employee of Canada Post for close to 30 years and was involved in the Niagara District Ladies Dart League for many years. She was devoted to her family and her friends always with her whole heart. The stars are shining brighter now that she is a part of them alongside her mother. We loved her deeply and she will be greatly missed. She's one of a kind and is irreplaceable. Her smile was contagious and her personality would fill up a room. Love you xoxo ? Survived by devoted partner, Paul Williams. Daughter of Peter (Lillian) and the late Bernice Stark (December 2019). Sister of Kim (Harley) Hall and Peter (Suneva) and step-sister of Marc and Donna Gilbert (Steve). She will be missed by her nieces and nephews; Amanda Brooker (Rick), Alicia Brooker (Crystal), Athena Howse (Thomas), Adam Brooker (Meredith), Nigel, Zachary, Peter, Brianna and Kayleigh Stark and many great-nieces & nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins in Scotland, Australia and England. In honouring Heather private family arrangements have been made. Memorial donations to Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca