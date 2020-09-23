1/1
Heather Margaret SCHRAM
May 28, 1946 - September 18, 2020. It is with deep sadness the Schram family announces the passing of Heather on September 18, 2020 at the age of 74, following a brief illness. Heather is predeceased by her cherished mother Joyce in 1998. Following retirement after her treasured teaching career with the DSBN, Heather loved to winter in Florida and spent time at the cottage at Long Beach. Heather loved life to the fullest and had no regrets. Heather will be lovingly remembered by her brother Michael and his wife Jane, niece Kayla and her fiancée Alex, nephew Michael and his wife Karen, cousins Bev Liscum and her children Sarah and Victoria, Steven Brinton and his wife Nancy and their children Erin, Leslie and Christopher, Robert Sowery and his wife Lisa. She will be greatly missed by her dear friends Judy Veld, Carol Shore and Linda Walker as well as many close friends she kept in touch with from Florida and Ohio during her 'winter vacations' at Daytona Beach. A very special thank you goes out to the nurses, PSWs and volunteers at both Shaver Hospital and Henley House for their kind and tender care. Respecting Heather's wishes cremation has taken place. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary Services Inc. A memorial Celebration of Heather's Life will be held at a later date. To honor Heather's kindness and generosity to others, donations to the Cancer Society or Shaver Hospital would be greatly appreciated by the family. Condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
