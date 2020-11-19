1/
Heather Marie CUTHBERT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully surrounded by love with her family, Heather Marie Cuthbert (Weller) slipped away from us on November 18, 2020. After a lengthy battle of kidney disease and Dementia, Heather is finally at peace. Heather, loving wife of John Cuthbert, loving mother of Rob (Jennifer) Melville, Jennifer (Johnny) Gauthier. Proud and loving grammie to BobbiLynn, Warren, Alicia, Jake, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Claire, Victoria and Quinton. A loving step-mom to Corey (Celine) Cuthbert, and Amber Cuthbert. Beloved niece of Shirley (Ken) Farmer. Cousin of Angela Bell of England. Predeceased by her parents Warren and Olive Weller and sister Valerie (Reg) Taylor. Heather was a life long member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 17 of Thorold. Previous to retirement Heather enjoyed years of working with the public in the restaurant capacity and hair dressing field. Heather (Mom) was an outspoken no holds bar loving woman, who will be deeply, deeply missed by her family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at St. Catharines Hospital, The Dialyses Department and Palliative Care for their support and understanding. A celebration of life will be held at Thorold Legion Branch 17 date to be determined. Our Heather maybe gone but never to be forgotten, your unconditional love will always be remembered. You were more than a mother, wife, grammie, you were ours. To the world your a Mother to us you were the World. 1947 - 2020 Its the dash that matters.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved