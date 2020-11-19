Peacefully surrounded by love with her family, Heather Marie Cuthbert (Weller) slipped away from us on November 18, 2020. After a lengthy battle of kidney disease and Dementia, Heather is finally at peace. Heather, loving wife of John Cuthbert, loving mother of Rob (Jennifer) Melville, Jennifer (Johnny) Gauthier. Proud and loving grammie to BobbiLynn, Warren, Alicia, Jake, Kaitlyn, Dylan, Claire, Victoria and Quinton. A loving step-mom to Corey (Celine) Cuthbert, and Amber Cuthbert. Beloved niece of Shirley (Ken) Farmer. Cousin of Angela Bell of England. Predeceased by her parents Warren and Olive Weller and sister Valerie (Reg) Taylor. Heather was a life long member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 17 of Thorold. Previous to retirement Heather enjoyed years of working with the public in the restaurant capacity and hair dressing field. Heather (Mom) was an outspoken no holds bar loving woman, who will be deeply, deeply missed by her family and friends. Many thanks to the staff at St. Catharines Hospital, The Dialyses Department and Palliative Care for their support and understanding. A celebration of life will be held at Thorold Legion Branch 17 date to be determined. Our Heather maybe gone but never to be forgotten, your unconditional love will always be remembered. You were more than a mother, wife, grammie, you were ours. To the world your a Mother to us you were the World. 1947 - 2020 Its the dash that matters.



