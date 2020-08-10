Heather passed away with her family by her side on August 8, 2020 at the age of 60. Heather is survived by her husband Stephen, mother Gail, daughter April, future grandson Jonathan, daughter Katie, granddaughter Olivia, daughter Laura and granddaughters Sierra and Annaleigh. Heather will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in Heather's name to the Canadian Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Lupus Canada. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca