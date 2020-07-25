CLOUTIER, Hector Hormidas January 23, 1952 - July 23, 2020 Of Welland, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving brother of Raymond (Rose), John Paul (Dawn), Laurier (Suzie), Denise (Raymond) and Suzanne. Loving uncle of Tara, Shawn, André and Raymond Jr. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Fleurette Cloutier and his former wife Denise Rochon Cloutier. Hector was employed at Northland Manor for 30 years and has enjoyed his retirement for the last 20 years. He enjoyed watching hockey (Montreal Canadians), crafts, cards and playing with his cat Domino. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
