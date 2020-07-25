1/1
Hector Hormidas CLOUTIER
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hector's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLOUTIER, Hector Hormidas January 23, 1952 - July 23, 2020 Of Welland, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving brother of Raymond (Rose), John Paul (Dawn), Laurier (Suzie), Denise (Raymond) and Suzanne. Loving uncle of Tara, Shawn, André and Raymond Jr. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Fleurette Cloutier and his former wife Denise Rochon Cloutier. Hector was employed at Northland Manor for 30 years and has enjoyed his retirement for the last 20 years. He enjoyed watching hockey (Montreal Canadians), crafts, cards and playing with his cat Domino. In keeping with his wishes, cremation has taken place with arrangements entrusted to the ARMSTRONG FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 179 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. There will be a private family graveside service at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences available at www.armstrongfuneralhome.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.
179 Clarence Street
Port Colborne, ON L3K 3G4
(905) 834-3483
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved