On Sunday the 15th of November, 2020, in his 88th year, Hector lost his battle with cancer at Niagara Hospice. He leaves to mourn, his children, Gerry (Helen) and Michelle; cherished grandchildren, Nicholas, Dan, Adrienne, Ben, and Aleesha, Rene and Andre and four great-grandchildren; brothers Jean, (Linda) Yvon, (Muriel) and Claude. Predeceased by his loving wife of 62 years, Huguette Marie Loriane Boucher and their baby daughter Marie-Anne. Also predeceased by his siblings Beatrice, Jacques and Suzanne. Hector's jovial spirit was strongly felt and recognized by the local community and throughout Ontario for his charitable efforts. He had been awarded several medals by the Governor General for his exemplary service and volunteer work. He was a long standing and dedicated member of the St. John's Ambulance, Knights of Columbus and retired Platoon Chief with Niagara Falls Fire Department. Hector and Huguette will be interred at the Fairview Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Niagara Hospice Stabler Centre, St. Catharines, would be greatly appreciated.