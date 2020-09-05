1/1
Heidi HUARD
Passed away, unexpectedly, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home in Kitchener at the age of 56. Loving mother to Matthew. Predeceased by sister, Renee. A loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, friend and cherished member of her family and neighbourhood. Heidi was always eager to help others. A kind, generous and gentle soul; she put others before herself. A child at heart, Heidi loved music, drama, the arts, and laughter. She was a shining light who would befriend everyone. Funny, smart and witty. Heidi loved unconditionally, and without judgment. Her always present smile and vivacious personality will be greatly missed. Heidi's family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 - 4:15 p.m. on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467. Funeral liturgy will follow in the chapel at 4:30 p.m. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the SickKids Foundation and Canadian Mental Health Association - Waterloo Wellington would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com for Heidi's memorial.


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 5, 2020.
