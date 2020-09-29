Heinz MILDE

With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Heinz after a lengthy battle with lung cancer and with his loving family at his side, on Sat Sept 26th, 2020 in his 93rd year. Beloved husband and best friend to Ingeborg for 61 years. Loving and devoted father Angela (Bob) Hocko, Petra (Tony) Nadas, Ron (Linda) Milde. Cherished Opa to Christopher and Patrick Hocko, Matthew and Kaitlin Nadas, Stephanie, Samantha (Alex) and Brett Milde. Heinz will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and extended family in Germany, as well as his many friends. His family extends a sincere 'Thank You' to Dr. Lawrence, Dr. Vahdat, Dr. Nolan, RPN Jennifer and RN's Jennifer and Melissa and all the nurses on the 6th floor of the Welland Hospital, for their compassionate care of Heinz. Our heartfelt 'Thanks' to the many PSW's whose loving, gentle care allowed Heinz to remain at home for the last two years. Most especially Aaron, Gloria, Penny and Shelly. Heinz retired in 1992 from a 35 year career as a machinist at Atlas Steel. In his retirement, Heinz and Ingeborg enjoyed many years of travelling and cruising. He was also passionate about his sailboats, and fishing with his grandchildren. In keeping with Heinz wishes, cremation has taken place. A private family celebration of his life will take place at PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME - 905-892-1699. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Walker Family Cancer clinic will be appreciated by his family. You are invited to share valued memories and condolences on-line at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca