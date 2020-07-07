Chris passed suddenly at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband and best friend Ken Kellar. Loving and devoted mother of Michael (Laura) and Daniel and her fur baby Tiger. Treasured sister of Kathryn Allan and Douglas Allan (Lisa)of Niagara Falls, sister-in-law of Jeane Usilton (late Tim, late Phil), late Art Kellar (Sylvia Hanniman (Mike)), Bill Kellar (Carol), Don Kellar and Leah Anne McMillan (Chris). Adored and very special Aunt to several nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Leaving behind several very special friends to miss her friendly smile and joyous chuckle. Joining her late mother Helen, late father Douglas, late mother-in-law Esther and late father-in-law Gordon to now watch over her loving family. Chris moved to Thessalon from Niagara Falls after meeting and falling in love with the love of her life. They eventually moved into the Kellar family home and raised their two amazing sons. Being around the outdoors drew Chris to photography, and she became a wonderful photographer capturing the beauty in everything she took pictures of. Her passion was Genealogy, searching out very interesting information on both her and Ken's families. In respecting Chris' wishes, there will not be any services. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, War Amps or Canadian Cancer Society
. Arrangements entrusted to Beggs Funeral Home Limited