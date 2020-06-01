It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden yet peaceful passing of our beloved mother Helen Cleal (nee Dunnett), in her 92nd year on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Helen is survived by her daughters Karen MacTavish Buell (Jamie), Diane MacTavish Dakiv (Robert), Darlene MacTavish (Bill); grandchildren Tami (Mario), Matt (Kapua), Chris (Vanessa), Patrick, Jena and Jessy (Peter); great-grandchildren Ella, Dante, Olivia, Connor, Charlotte; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, very special friend Ethel, and furry friends Parker and Max. Predeceased by husbands Stirling MacTavish and Leo Cleal, Parents David and Lottie Dunnett, siblings Willa Cress (Richard) and Ronald Dunnett (Marlene). Helen will be sadly missed by all. Helen has been cremated in accordance with her wishes and a private Family Service and Interment will take place at a later date due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. If so desired, donations to the Oncology Department at the St. Catharines NHS would be appreciated by the Family. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.