Helen CLEAL
1928-03-31 - 2020-05-28
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden yet peaceful passing of our beloved mother Helen Cleal (nee Dunnett), in her 92nd year on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Helen is survived by her daughters Karen MacTavish Buell (Jamie), Diane MacTavish Dakiv (Robert), Darlene MacTavish (Bill); grandchildren Tami (Mario), Matt (Kapua), Chris (Vanessa), Patrick, Jena and Jessy (Peter); great-grandchildren Ella, Dante, Olivia, Connor, Charlotte; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, very special friend Ethel, and furry friends Parker and Max. Predeceased by husbands Stirling MacTavish and Leo Cleal, Parents David and Lottie Dunnett, siblings Willa Cress (Richard) and Ronald Dunnett (Marlene). Helen will be sadly missed by all. Helen has been cremated in accordance with her wishes and a private Family Service and Interment will take place at a later date due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. If so desired, donations to the Oncology Department at the St. Catharines NHS would be appreciated by the Family. Arrangements entrusted to BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home - Niagra Chapel
424 Niagara Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4W3
(905) 646-6322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved