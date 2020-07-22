1/
Helen Elizabeth "Giampaolo" MURPHY
{ "" }
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Elizabeth Murphy, in her 86th year, at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020 Beloved wife of 59 years of Francis Edward Murphy. Adored mother of Rebecca, Melissa (Rob) and Tim (Lori). Cherished grandmother of Reid, Quinn, Liam, Abby, Brooke and Ethan. Survived by her sister Mary Panchuk. Predeceased by her father and mother Giovanni and Anna Giampaolo and brother Fr. Dino Giampaolo. A long-time volunteer with the West Lincoln Hospital Auxiliary in Grimsby, member of the Catholic Womens' League, and parishioner of Saint Helen Roman Catholic Church in Vineland and Beamsville. Helen was a talented artist who loved her "art group" friends and the inspiration that they gave to her to pursue her passion. A special thanks to the St. Elizabeth nurses and Paramed personal service workers who made her final days both comfortable and dignified. Family will receive friends at the STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, 11 Mountain Street, Grimsby on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Prayer vigil at 7:30 pm at the funeral home. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance on Helen's memorial webpage, or call the funeral home between 9 am and 5 pm at (905) 945-2755. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Helen Roman Catholic Church, 4106 Mountain St, Beamsville, on July 25, 2020 at 10 am. Interment at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions to Sleeping Children Around the World would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
JUL
24
Vigil
07:30 PM
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Helen Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
July 22, 2020
Dear Frank & family,
Our Deepest sympathy on your loss of Helen.
It was a pleasure knowing Helen as a fellow member of St.Helen parish family for many years.
Helen was an elegant lady with a soft smile and gentle demeanor. She showed interest in our family. She was very sincere.
Helen will be missed by many.
May God give all of you strength and may all your good memories of your wife, Mother & Grandmother help heal your sorrow in the difficult days ahead.
Thinking of you & keeping you in our prayers,
Joanne & Dave Foster
July 22, 2020
Frank and Family,
Very sorry to learn of Helen's passing. Helen was a great Wife and Mother.
Best
Bill
Bill Loftus
Family
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
I’ve known Helen for 36 years. She has a committed and wonderful wife to Frank, and they have produced three children of great character and charisma. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and spoke of them often. She could be outwardly stoic and steadfast but also had a wonderful and wicked wit, which was my favourite part about her. I often think of how I would be able to crack that exterior to find out that she was amazing and smart as she was funny.

I hope that her family will find comfort in the wonderful memories that she has brought to all of them.

I love you, Helen. May you Rest In Peace.

Love,

Jeff
Jeff Brewitt
Friend
