I’ve known Helen for 36 years. She has a committed and wonderful wife to Frank, and they have produced three children of great character and charisma. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren and spoke of them often. She could be outwardly stoic and steadfast but also had a wonderful and wicked wit, which was my favourite part about her. I often think of how I would be able to crack that exterior to find out that she was amazing and smart as she was funny.



I hope that her family will find comfort in the wonderful memories that she has brought to all of them.



I love you, Helen. May you Rest In Peace.



Love,



Jeff

Jeff Brewitt

Friend