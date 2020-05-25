Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the Welland Hospital on Saturday, May 23, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas (1964). Helen is survived by her children Joseph (Joanne), James (Debbie), Eileen Bull (Alex), Nicholas (Amanda); grandchildren Matt (Jen), Holly (Dan), Shannon (Braeden), Jeremy (Emily), John, Nicholas, Morgan and Blake; great-grandchildren Haeden, Hudson, Hadleigh, Jacob, Ella and Harley. You were a very special Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, you will be terribly missed by all. Special thanks to all those at the Welland Hospital who cared for our mom. A private family service has taken place through JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence 19 Young Street, Welland In memory of Helen, donations to the Niagara Health Foundation - Welland Site or St. Kevin's Church would be appreciated. on line memories and condolences at www.jjpatterson.ca As a memorial tribute, a tree will be planted through The Niagara Woodlands Restoration Program. A tree grows - memories live.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 25, 2020.