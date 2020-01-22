|
Peacefully on January 18, 2020 at age 97, Helen was called home by her Lord to finally be re-united with her beloved husband Bill, who passed in 2013. Together again for all eternity. Predeceased by her parents, Gordon and Mabel Brown, her sister Ruth and brother Bill and, great-granddaughter Alexis. Survived by her sister Marie Viau of Montreal and brother Ted Brown of Cobourg. Helen grew up in Cobourg, Ontario, later moved on to Toronto where she worked in banking and then St. Catharines, where she and Bill settled to watch over their ever-growing family. She was a member of the choir at Elm Street United Church for many years and will now be able to sing again, forever. Cherished mother of Joanne McDowell, Ruth (Doug) DeYoung, Alan (Shelia) Brooks, Donald Brooks and Andrew Brooks. Always to be remembered by grandchildren Todd, Sean, Robyn, Blair, Erin, Anne, Graham, Patrick, Lauren, Cody, Cameron and Caitlyn and great-grandchildren Evan, Elly, Jordan, Devon, Keesen, Madison, Kieran, Annika, Jocelyn, Isaac, Devin, Rae-Lynn, Scarlett and Jameson. They family wants to express their deepest appreciation to the staff at Tufford Nursing Home for their compassion and care for Mom. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements through Passfield Mortuary Services and Pleasantview Gardens. A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 22, 2020