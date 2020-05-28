Passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at Hospice Niagara at the age of 82. Beloved wife of the late David. Cherished mother of Mark and Paul. Loving sister of Jack Saunders. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family. Helen was a longtime employee of Bell Canada. The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to a dear family friend, Fred Nishimura for all of his care and support.. A special thank you to all of the incredible staff at Hospice Niagara- Stabler Centre for all of their compassionate care. Cremation has taken place. There will be no Funeral Service at this time. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, (905)- 937-4444. Memorial donations to Hospice Niagara - Stabler Centre would be appreciated by the family. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 28, 2020.