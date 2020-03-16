|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Millennium Trial Manor on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 96. Predeceased by her loving husband Raymond (2013) after 65 years of marriage. Loving mother of Patricia Arseneault (Todd), Jeanne Hamilton (Eva Tihanyi), Shirley Hamilton, and Laurie McCracken (Sean). Cherished grandmother of Jessica McCann, Michael Arseneault (Melissa), Sarah Arseneault (Ashleigh), Andrew Arseneault (Katie), Emily Harris (Michael), Moira Brander (John), Ila Telford (Andrew), Laura Warner, Aiden McCracken, and Mckenna McCracken. Treasured great-grandmother of Abigail, Isabelle, Lily, Hudson, Asher, and Madeleine. Helen is survived by her sisters Frances McKay and Joan Lanyon, as well as her sister-in-law Peggy Stevens. Helen will be missed dearly by her many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of her Life will take place at a later date. In honour of Helen's memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.patersonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 16, 2020