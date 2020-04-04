|
Passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 in her 92nd year. She is reunited with her loving husband Allan (2003). Loving mother of Ken Barker (Doreen) and Brian Barker (Cathy). Grandmother to Kathy Ventresca (Dan), Brian Barker Jr. and Craig Barker (Laura). Step-grandmother to Michael Rivers (Rhonda) and Great-grandmother to Lucas and Evan Ventresca, Claire and Lennon Barker and Noah Barker. A special thank you to Lundy Manor (Oxford Living) and the many volunteers for the care, laughter and entertainment our Mother has enjoyed for many years. Thank you to "Piano Pat" and his "Boogie Woogie" for providing Mom the energy to dance. Sincere gratitude to numerous doctors, nurses and staff at the GNGH and St. Catharines General Hospital for their kindness and compassion during these difficult times. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to a . Funeral arrangements entrusted to H.L. CUDNEY FUNERAL HOME, 241 West Main Street, Welland. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 4, 2020