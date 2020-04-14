|
passed away peacefully at her residence on Friday April 10, 2020. Helen Klassen of Tabor Manor, St. Catharines and formerly of Port Rowan in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Henry Klassen who predeceased her September 14, 2007. Loving mother of Alvin & wife Welma of Edmonton, Alberta, Pam & husband Waldo Pauls of St. Catharines, Linda & husband Ray Friesen of Black Creek, B.C. and Dennis & wife Nancy of White Rock, B.C. She will be sadly missed by her 11 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Survived by her brothers Frank Suderman of Abbotsford, B.C. Alex Suderman & wife Elva of Port Rowan, by sister Elfrieda & husband Jake Thielmann of Vineland and sister-in-law Hilda Suderman of Simcoe. Predeceased by her parents Alex & Mary Suderman, brother Ralph Suderman, sisters Agnes, Mary & husband Jacob Petkau and sister-in-law Anne Suderman. A private family service will take place at the Fairview Cemetery, Port Rowan. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Jeffrey W Glendinning Funeral Home, Port Rowan. In lieu of flowers, donations to Radiant Care Tabor Manor would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be sent at www.gffh.ca
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 14, 2020