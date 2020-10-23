Helen KOPPKE

Peacefully at Linhaven Home for the Aged on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Loving sister of Diane Nicholson and Gordon Wells. She will be missed by several nieces and nephews. Helen was an avid traveler who visited many countries around the world. At her request, cremation has taken place. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca
BUTLER (905) 646-6322.