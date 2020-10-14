It is with saddened hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Helen at Millennium Trail Manor on October 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by Syd, her devoted husband of 66 years, and her daughter-in-law, Judy. Survived by her children Thomas Freeman, Janice (Iain) Fraser, and Karen (David) Thorpe. Loving Nana of Maegan, Samantha, Douglas, Graeme and Matthew. Predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Elizabeth, and her brothers, Douglas and Thomas. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as her dear friend Audrey. Helen also enjoyed singing in the St. Paul's Anglican Choir, and she was renowned for her delicious butter tarts. In keeping with Helen's wishes, cremation and a private interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls. Special thanks to the staff at Millennium Trail Manor for their compassionate care of Helen. Memorial donations in Helen's honour may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Please share your memories, condolences, and photos online at www.pleasantviewcemetary.ca