Passed away peacefully on Monday May 25th, 2020 in her 92nd year. Predeceased by her husband Douglas (2013) Beloved mother of Penney and Doug. Loving grandmother of Shannon, Danny & Kelsey Dobbin, Sarah & Colin Nicol and Elona Connor. Great grandmother of Hanna Dobbin and Avalynn Connor. As per Helen's wishes cremation has already taken place. Donations to The Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated.



